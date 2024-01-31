Suspect ties up father, son while pretending to be officer during Gwinnett home invasion, police say

Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted for his involvement in a home invasion.

Gwinnett County officers were called to a report of a home invasion along Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Dec. 6, 2023.

One of the victims reportedly told police that three suspects, dressed in tactical gear with guns, grabbed him as has was coming home and forced their way into his apartment.

Once the suspects were inside, they allegedly zip-tied the victim and his son and demanded drugs and money from the victim.

According to Gwinnett police, the suspects told the victims that they were federal agents and had the victim under surveillance for many months.

The suspects stole nearly $3,000 worth of sneakers and jewelry. The victims were able to free themselves after the suspects left and called 911.

The investigation led detectives to identify Luis Soto as one of the suspects in the Dec. 6, 2023 home invasion.

On Jan. 25, Gwinnett County authorities conducted a traffic stop on Suto, and he was arrested.

Officials did a search warrant at Soto’s home and reportedly found tactical vests, ammunition, police bags and shoes belonging to the victim.

Soto is charged with home invasion, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of impersonating a public official.

He’s being held with no bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.

GCPD detectives are actively working to identify the other suspects involved in the home invasion.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

