Suspect with ties to organized crime wanted for burglaries in West Hollywood

Authorities with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station are searching for an approximately 34-year-old female burglary suspect associated with Romanian organized crime theft groups.

Andreea Catalina Rosca, also known as Nicole Morri, is wanted for at least two burglaries where she stole jewelry and credits cards out of lockers at a hotel spa and yoga studio, according to a bulletin released by LASD.

Rosca, who has a counterfeit Washington State ID card in the name of Morri, is described as a white female adult, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Andreea Catalina Rosca

Authorities said Rosca is known to travel the country committing similar crimes.

No information on how the suspect gained access to the hotel and yoga studio lockers, nor the estimated worth of the stolen property was provided.

Anyone with information related to the two thefts or with information on Rosca or her whereabouts is urged to contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Zeff at 310-358-4033.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crimes Stoppers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.