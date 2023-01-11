Suspect in Timothy Meola murder pleads guilty

Jan. 11—PAINESVILLE — The 20-year-old suspect in the Timothy Meola murder pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lake County Common Pleas Court.

DeMarco A. Jones of Euclid changed his plea in a hearing before Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon, who revoked Jones' $2 million, 10-percent cash or surety bond upon Jones pleading guilty.

Jones has been held in the Lake County jail since his arrest.

Condon will sentence Jones at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 in Lake County Common Pleas Court. He faces life in prison for his crime.

Jones was arrested on July 28, 2022 for the 2019 murder of Meola, a 65-year-old Painesville resident and popular Ashtabula caterer. Jones was accused of killing Meola in Meola's home on Sept. 7, 2019.

The police investigation revealed that Meola was previously acquainted with Jones, having met him through social media.

Meola picked up Jones in Euclid on the evening of Sept. 6, and they went to Meola's home where police believe an argument ensued.

Jones allegedly went to the kitchen, took a knife and stabbed Meola multiple times, causing his death, according to the investigation.

An autopsy revealed that Meola also suffered blunt-force injuries to his skull, according to the coroner's report.

Jones also was accused of stealing Meola's cell phone and his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in an attempt to flee the scene of the crime, according to court records.

The following morning, Meola's daughter called police because he didn't show up for a catering job. Police found his body inside his house, according to police reports.

Three days later, police discovered Meola's vehicle parked beside a Dumpster at a Euclid apartment complex.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the vehicle and Meola's home. Although it took nearly three years of detective work, BCI and the Painesville Police Department have said they never gave up on solving the murder.

On July 28, 2022, they arrested Jones and charged him with aggravated murder and murder, according to court records.

The murder took place when Jones was 17 and the case was originally heard in the Lake County Juvenile Court. However, in August, prosecutors successfully argued to have the case sent to Common Pleas Court, also known as adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime.