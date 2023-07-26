Suspect in Titusville bank robbery tracked down, arrested in Hernando County

A man suspected of carrying out a robbery at a Chase Bank in Titusville has been jailed after being tracked down by federal and state agents to a Hernando County hotel.

Nicholas Brooks Race, 40, of Weeki Wachee, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with a second-degree count of robbery in connection with the July 21 robbery. Several agencies were involved in the search and arrest, including the U.S. Marshals Service, the Tampa/Florida-Caribbean Fugitive Task Force and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Race, wearing a black cap, walked into the branch and demanded money from a bank employe. The suspect, wearing glasses and a two-toned, long-sleeved shirt, fled the scene with stolen cash before police arrived, Titusville police said.

No injuries were reported. Race remains held at the Hernando County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He will be brought back to Brevard County at a later date.

