Suspect in Toledo double homicide found dead in Cincinnati

The suspect in a double homicide in Toledo was found dead in Cincinnati, officials said.

Jorenzo Phillips, 19, was wanted for the Nov. 14 killings of Kejuan Richardson and Jae'Juan Reid, both 21, who were found shot inside a crashed vehicle, according to police and court records.

The pair were taken to Toledo Hospital, where they died.

Phillips was accused of shooting both men in the head, according to arrest warrants filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department confirmed on Friday that Phillips was declared dead by authorities in Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has yet to release any information about Phillips' death, including the date, location and manner in which he died.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Toledo double homicide: Suspect found dead in Cincinnati, police say