Suspect took cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes in armed robbery Sunday evening north of Wisconsin Rapids

Police are asking the public to identify the pictured suspect in a convenience store robbery on Feb. 12, 2023 in Rudolph, Wis.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the township of Rudolph.

The sheriff's office said they received a call from a store clerk at 8:36 p.m. Sunday at the Food Tree (1759 Greenfield Avenue), near the intersection of State 34 and State 66, about four miles north of Wisconsin Rapids.

On the call, the clerk said a suspect had entered the store carrying a handgun and demanded cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. The sheriff's office said by the time law enforcement had arrived, the suspect had fled the scene and taken those items from the store. The overall volume of items taken has not yet been determined.

No suspect had been identified as of Monday morning. However, surveillance footage from the store revealed what the suspect was wearing: a camouflage hoodie with the word "PINELAND" on the front, a black mask, black and gray gloves, black pants, and brown shoes. The suspect was also carrying a black bag.

The sheriff's office said they believe it was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the suspect and the incident to come forward by contacting the sheriff's office at 715-421-8700. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 877-325-7867 or by using the P3 Tips app.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Food Tree robbed Sunday, sheriff asks for tips on suspect