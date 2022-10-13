Suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting booked into Potter County jail

The alleged gunman from the Tri-State Fair shooting incident was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Eleazar Suarez, 17, was booked into the Potter County jail on Tuesday afternoon after being treated for his wounds in a local hospital and released.

Suarez is facing two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant in the shooting that took place on Sept. 19. After a fight broke out involving Suarez, it's reported that Suarez ran from officers, pulling out a 9mm handgun and injuring deputy William Snyder, volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll and a bystander. Officers returned fire, injuring Suarez.

A search warrant stated that Suarez ran, due to his being on parole for a previous charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The deputies involved face no charges.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Teen accused in Tri-State Fair shooting booked into jail