Suspect to be tried on charges of kidnapping, trying to defraud elderly woman

Jul. 9—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A suspect whom court records indicate has a criminal history in six states was ordered to stand trial Thursday on charges that he was involved in an attempt to defraud a Lawrence County woman.

Associate Court Judge Matthew Kasper decided at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there is probable cause to believe that Perrin Cooper, 36, of Williamsburg, Virginia, committed the crimes of second-degree kidnapping and attempted theft on July 20 of last year at the rural residence of a 78-year-old woman with dementia.

A Monett bank teller informed law enforcement on that date that the woman was seen at the bank in the company of two unknown men attempting to withdraw $4,200 from her account, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The woman later turned up at a fast-food restaurant in Monett, appearing lost, the affidavit states. A check of photos taken by a trail cam that the woman's children had placed on her property showed three men had been there in a pickup truck with Illinois license plates and equipment in the bed of the truck associated with pavement sealing businesses.

One of the men could be seen in the photos spreading sealant over a small section of her driveway. The photos also showed her seated in the front passenger seat of their truck before they left her home, according to the affidavit.

The document indicates that Cooper, who was wanted at the time in Virginia in a grand larceny case, was identified as one of the men with the help of Illinois state troopers and Department of Revenue photos. The affidavit penned by a Lawrence County deputy states that he has a criminal history in six states, including charges of fraud, drug possession robbery and murder, which was subsequently lowered to robbery.

The judge set Aug. 9 as the date for Cooper's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

