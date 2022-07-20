Suspect tries to kidnap 10-year-old girl at a Kentucky campground, officials say

An attempted kidnapping occurred on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

A 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.

The sheriff’s office described the male suspect as wearing an orange and red shirt with khaki cargo shorts and a green backpack. Police said he has a slender build with brown or dark brown hair and tattoos on his legs. He is between 5-feet-10-inches and 6 feet tall.

Multiple law enforcement units from several agencies responded to the area in an attempt to locate this individual, but he could not be located, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detective Robert Reed and Deputy Travis Napier are leading an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London-Laurel Communications Center at 606-878-7000 or the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.