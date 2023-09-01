Suspect tries to get into man’s car with machete after trying to rob him, Hall Co. deputies say

A man was arrested after officials say he attempted to rob someone.

Hall County deputies told Channel 2 Action News around 2 a.m., deputies received reports of an armed robbery near a coin laundromat on Atlanta Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found two men holding down another man, identified as 23-year-old Saqueo Hernandez-Cota.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim told deputies that he was sitting in his vehicle outside the laundromat when Hernandez-Cota approached him, pulled out a box cutter and demanded his property.

According to the victim, he gave Hernandez-Cota his wallet and cell phone, but the suspect pulled out a machete and tried to get into his car.

The victim jumped out of his vehicle from the passenger side to escape, calling for help while Hernandez-Cota followed him, but he fell as he chased the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

While waiting for deputies to arrive, the victim and another man held Hernandez-Cota down.

Deputies located a box cutter and machete from the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hernandez-Cota was injured while being held down and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being transported to the jail.

Officials charged Hernandez-Cota with armed robbery.

IN OTHER NEWS: