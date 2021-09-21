Suspect in triple homicide in Reading turns himself in

Sep. 20—A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a 2018 triple homicide in Reading.

Police announced Monday that Jairo Guerrero-Bautista had been taken into custody and was awaiting arraignment on first- and third-degree murder charges. Guerrero-Bautista, whose last known address is in Bronx, N.Y., is accused of being involved in the killing of three men on Moss Street in December 2018.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Guerrero-Bautista last week. Police said Monday that Guerrero-Bautista is not the only suspect in the triple homicide, but is the only suspect who has been arrested.

Guerrero-Bautista, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in to police at City Hall on Monday morning.

Guerrero-Bautista is being accused by police of being involved in the shooting deaths of Marli Alonso, 18; Joel Cintron, 19; and Omar Harris, 20. The men were shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2018 in the 600 block of Moss Street.

The three we believed to be friends, and lived near the scene of the killings.

Cintron and Alonso died at the scene. Harris passed away at Reading Hospital the following morning.

Shortly after the shooting, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said that the three men appeared to have been specifically targeted and not random victims of violence.

The triple homicide put a cap on one of the deadliest years in Reading in recent history, one that had the highest numbers of homicides since 2005. It led to calls for more police patrolling the city's streets, particularly in high-crime areas.