Suspect in triple murder at Queens home arrested in Maine

The fugitive wanted for killing three people in a Queens home has been nabbed at a restaurant in Maine, police said Friday.

Travis Blake, 29, a member of the U.S. military, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after authorities got a tip placing him in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Blake, who is an imposing 6 feet tall and around 280 pounds, was handcuffed without incident and is being held in Bar Harbor pending an extradition hearing.

The NYPD had on Wednesday publicly identified Blake as the suspect in the brutal stabbing murders of his girlfriend, Karleen Barnett, 55, her son Dervon Brightly, 35, and family friend Varshana “Brittany” Malcolm, 22.

Blake, who had previously lived at the South Jamaica home with his girlfriend, came by at some point to pick up his belongings, police said. For reasons that are unclear, that visit turned into a triple murder, investigators believe.

The bodies, which had likely been decomposing for about three days, were found last Friday inside the home on 155th St. near 116th Road by Barnett’s other son.

Malcolm, visiting from the island of Jamaica, was on a bed, her hands bound together and her mouth duct-taped, police said.

The other victims were found in the basement, stabbed multiple times.

Blake has no previous arrest record.