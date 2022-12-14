Suspect, trooper identified in Blakesburg pursuit, shooting

Dec. 13—RURAL BLAKESBURG — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said a state trooper fired his gun at a robbery suspect who brandished a weapon last week.

Numerous agencies pursued a man wanted on a warrant for robbery out of Ottumwa. The man, identified as 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, eventually stopped at the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry Avenue in rural Blakesburg on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Investigators say Hall, wanted on an arrest warrant for robbery, brandished a firearm while being apprehended before he was shot by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole.

Hall was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he remains in serious condition. Cole was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was released. Per policy, Cole has been placed on critical incident leave while the DCI investigates the shooting. The Davis County Attorney's Office will make a final determination based on the DCI's findings on whether Cole was justified in the shooting.

Court documents for Hall that detail the basis for the robbery warrant were not yet publicly available. The DCI says it is releasing no further information. They did not disclose where Hall was shot, or how many times Cole fired his weapon.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.