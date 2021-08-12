Suspect tunneled through drywall into pharmacy, Tennessee cops say. Now he’s arrested

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read

Police in Tennessee have a arrested a man they say tunneled into a pharmacy and stole drugs in May.

The man hid inside a Walgreens store in Franklin, which is near Nashville, until it closed then tunneled through drywall into the pharmacy area, according to the Franklin Police Department.

He’s accused of stealing a “large quantity of opioid painkillers,” police say.

Police in May offered a reward for information on a suspect seen on surveillance footage from the Walgreens, McClatchy News previously reported. They later identified him using tips from residents.

On Monday, detectives coordinated with deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and arrested the suspect at the Jacksboro home where he was hiding, police say.

He was taken Wednesday from Campbell County to Williamson County, where police say he faces a burglary charge.

Jacksboro is in eastern Tennessee, about 200 miles from Franklin.

Clerk slain trying to break up brawl over Nike shoe raffle in California, co-workers say

22-year-old out on porch is shot 10 times in North Carolina tourist town, police say

Schools lost $300K to fake consultants. Now Alabama administrator will go to prison

Grave of double homicide victim catches fire at NC cemetery. It may be arson, cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • States that had a grip on COVID now seeing a crush of cases

    The COVID-19 surge that is sending hospitalizations to all-time highs in parts of the South is also clobbering states like Hawaii and Oregon that were once seen as pandemic success stories. After months in which they kept cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they are watching progress slip away as record numbers of patients overwhelm bone-tired health care workers. Oregon — like Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana — has more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic.

  • U.S. envoy warns Taliban of international cutoff if Afghanistan is taken by force

    Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States' special representative on Afghanistan reconciliation, warned the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday that any government formed by force will not be recognized internationally, according to AP.Why it matters: Nine out of 34 Afghan provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban in recent days as the U.S. military withdraws, raising fears that the Afghan military will be unable to hold off the insurgent group.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • U.N. warns any fighting in Kabul would be 'catastrophic' for civilians

    The United Nations said on Thursday it is particularly concerned about a shift in fighting in Afghanistan to urban areas, warning that if a Taliban offensive reaches the capital Kabul it would have a "catastrophic impact on civilians." The Taliban claimed control over the third largest city, Herat, on Thursday and appeared close to capturing Kandahar, the second largest city and the spiritual home of the Taliban, which now control about two-thirds of Afghanistan. "It is clear that urban fighting in the city of the size of Kabul would have catastrophic impact on civilians and we very much hope that this does not happen," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

  • Why Do We Love Watching Rich People Be Messy?

    HBO Max's limited series The White Lotus showcases a whole new dimension of the art of wealthy delusion.

  • FDA set to approve third COVID-vaccine dose for those with weakened immune systems: report

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems as soon as Thursday, the New York Times reported Wednesday night.

  • Texas Senate passes GOP voting bill after Democrat ends 15-hour filibuster

    The Texas Senate approved a Republican-backed bill that contains new voting restrictions on Thursday after a Democratic senator filibustered for 15 hours in an effort to stop the measure, AP reports. Why it matters: While the vote brings Texas a step closer to enacting the bill, the measure continues to face trouble in the state House, where Democrats have prevented quorum by staying away in a weeks-long standoff. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch u

  • Britain sends troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate staff and citizens

    Britain will deploy hundreds of military personnel to Afghanistan to help British nationals and local translators get out of the country, defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday as the security situation there worsens. The British embassy in Kabul will be moved to a more secure location and will remain manned by only a core staff.

  • Potential Al Qaeda resurgence in Afghanistan worries U.S. officials

    Gen. Frank McKenzie told NBC News that he does not believe the Taliban will stop Al Qaeda from using Afghanistan to strengthen and rebuild.

  • AOC Is Winning—Unless Progressives Overplay Their Hand

    AP Photo/J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set off a wave of centrist pearl-clutching when she warned Senate Democrats last month that progressive lawmakers were willing to “tank” Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure bill if it arrived in the House without a companion bill packed with trillions more in critical climate and social infrastructure spending.“We will not support bipartisan legislation without a reconciliation bill, and one that takes bold action on climate, drawing dow

  • Surf School Owner Killed Kids After Being ‘Enlightened’ by QAnon: Feds

    via InstagramThe owner of a Southern California surf school told investigators he stabbed his young children to death with a spearfishing gun because he believed the kids—aged 1 and 3—were “going to grow into monsters,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court.Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was detained Tuesday when he attempted to re-enter the United States one day after the bodies of his children were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California. He had

  • Texts show Joel Greenberg arranging for him and Matt Gaetz to meet a woman who 'usually' requires '$400 per meet,' report says

    When the woman asked Greenberg if Gaetz used the same website he used to communicate with her, Greenberg said, "He knows the deal :)," a report says.

  • Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island

    A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Chicago police boss calls judge's release of suspect charged in officer's death 'an outrage'

    Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown slammed a local judge's decision to release one of the suspects charged in connection to Officer Ella French's death on bond.

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.

  • Inside the US Marshal manhunt for long-missing fugitive behind $350 million bank swindle

    An unassuming Brooklyn computer salesman who in 1998 committed one of the nation’s most outlandish bank frauds before making a brazen escape is now the subject of an intensifying global manhunt by the U.S. Marshals. John Ruffo swindled banks out of more than $350 million and was scheduled to start serving a 17-year prison sentence when he vanished. The U.S. Marshals have labeled Ruffo one of their 15 most wanted fugitives and have provided ABC News unprecedented access to their manhunt for the second season of the podcast "Have You Seen This Man," launching today.

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction 'his way'

    A homeowner accused of shooting three tenants, killing two of them, after an argument over unpaid rent at his Las Vegas home told a witness that “he didn’t want to go through the eviction process,” a prosecutor said Wednesday. Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez “wanted to handle it, quote-unquote, ‘his way,’” Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig told a judge. The judge decided Lozano-Sanchez, 78, should remain jailed without bail pending his arraignment on murder and attempted murder charges in the slayings of two women and the wounding of a man who authorities said was shot nine times.

  • Watch American Airlines staff use duct tape to restrain a 13-year-old boy accused of trying to kick out a window

    The American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after the disruption, CBSN Los Angeles reported.

  • Newborn Found Abandoned in Dresser Drawer in Chicago Alley: 'It's a Good Thing Somebody Came By'

    Police are looking to identify the baby boy, who they believe is less than a week old

  • California surf instructor accused of killing his children with a spear because of a QAnon conspiracy theory about 'lizard people,' according to the FBI

    A criminal complaint says he told investigators he was "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories" and "saving the world from monsters."