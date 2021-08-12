Suspect tunneled through drywall into pharmacy, Tennessee cops say. Now he’s arrested

Police in Tennessee have a arrested a man they say tunneled into a pharmacy and stole drugs in May.

The man hid inside a Walgreens store in Franklin, which is near Nashville, until it closed then tunneled through drywall into the pharmacy area, according to the Franklin Police Department.

He’s accused of stealing a “large quantity of opioid painkillers,” police say.

Police in May offered a reward for information on a suspect seen on surveillance footage from the Walgreens, McClatchy News previously reported. They later identified him using tips from residents.

On Monday, detectives coordinated with deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and arrested the suspect at the Jacksboro home where he was hiding, police say.

He was taken Wednesday from Campbell County to Williamson County, where police say he faces a burglary charge.

Jacksboro is in eastern Tennessee, about 200 miles from Franklin.

Clerk slain trying to break up brawl over Nike shoe raffle in California, co-workers say

22-year-old out on porch is shot 10 times in North Carolina tourist town, police say

Schools lost $300K to fake consultants. Now Alabama administrator will go to prison

Grave of double homicide victim catches fire at NC cemetery. It may be arson, cops say