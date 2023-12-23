Suspect turns himself in to police in fatal Dallas assault, is charged with murder

A suspect faces a murder charge after turning himself in to authorities in the fatal assault of a man that happened earlier this month, the Dallas Police Department announced in a news release on Friday.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2023, Dallas police responded to a call for service in the 17600 block of Addison Road.

The preliminary investigation determined that the victim, 34-year-old Gregory Nunn, had been assaulted at the location. Nunn was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Daymon Lamar Payton.

Payton turned himself in the day after the assault, according to police. He is charged with murder and was taken to the Dallas County Jail.

