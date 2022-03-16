Suspect in two carjackings at large after firing ‘warning shot’ in Johnson County theft

Roeland Park police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing two cars Monday morning during a spree in which the thief deliberately caused a car crash and fired a “warning shot” at another driver.

No one was injured and both stolen vehicles were recovered, but the suspect remains at large, Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris said Wednesday morning.

The incident began at about 7:30 a.m. Monday when a thief stole a running vehicle left unattended in the driveway of a Kansas City, Kansas, home, Morris said.

The thief then followed a “better looking car” and intentionally crashed into that vehicle near 53rd Street and Clark Drive, he said.

When the driver of the other exited the vehicle, the thief pointed a gun at them and fired a “warning shot” before stealing the second car, Morris said.

That victim ran away and called police, who responded to the scene of the crash and returned the first stolen vehicle to its owner.

Investigators located the second stolen car at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex on Tuesday and processed it for evidence before returning it to its owner, Morris added.

No arrest had been made as of Wednesday morning and police did not release any information about the suspect as the investigation continues.