Suspect in two homicides released from Franklin County jail due to court clerical error

Franklin County jail at Jackson Pike, one of two jail facilities the county currently operates. A new jail is under construction on Fisher Road.

A suspect in two homicide cases — a fatal shooting and the unrelated death of his 1-year-old son — walked out of the Franklin County jail last week after the court accidentally did not inform the jail his bond was revoked, according to a judge.

David A. Johnson III, 20, was on house arrest for the murder charge when his son died while in his care on Nov. 18. In light of the new charges, Johnson was sent back to jail and Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jaiza Page revoked his bond on Nov. 21.

But Page said somebody with her court staff made a mistake when they filed the bond revocation form with the clerk's office, so the jail was not notified. The jail released Johnson on Nov. 29.

Page said it was a case of human error.

On Friday, the Franklin County Prosecutor's office made Page aware Johnson was out and she immediately signed off on a warrant, she said.

"We took corrective action and addressed this as soon as I was made aware," she said.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jaiza Page in a file photo

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen said the prosecutor's office became aware of Johnson's release when his defense attorney, Peter Binning, alerted the prosecutor on the case.

"Steps were thereafter arranged to have Mr. Johnson turn himself in," Zeyen said. "However, Mr. Johnson did not thereafter turn himself in and there is an active warrant for his arrest."

Johnson is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment after his son ingested drugs and died in his care on Nov. 18. Large quantities of drugs were found in Johnson's home, according to court records.

Johnson is also charged with murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability in connection with the April 28, 2021 shooting death of 26-year-old Derek Ponder.

According to court records, around 3:15 p.m. on that day, Ponder and a 42-year-old woman were shot at the Harris Avenue home where Johnson was living. Ponder died at the hospital and the woman recovered from her injuries.

Page said she intends to make sure her court staff has additional training to make sure forms are filed properly and all relevant agencies are notified in the future.

"I am committed to the safety of this community and I'm striving to always make good decisions and efficient decisions and make sure things are done properly," Page said.

Binning, Johnson's attorney, did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday morning.

