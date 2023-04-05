Suspect in two sexual assaults in 2022 may have been involved in more crimes, Sheriff's Office says

Apr. 4—The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a man who was arrested last week following a pair of sexual assaults that took place in April 2022.

Spokane Valley deputies arrested 23-year-old Jackson Parit on March 29 on suspicion that he attacked and sexually assaulted two women in April after meeting them at gas stations, the sheriff's office said. Detectives at the sheriff's office believe Parit may be responsible for attacking additional women, and they're asking anyone to come forward with details.

The sheriff's office said a woman was attacked by Parit on April 9, 2022, after she asked him if he would buy her some cigarettes outside of a Piggy Mart, 932 W. Second Ave., in Spokane. Parit told her he didn't have identification on him, but he would take her to a place in Spokane Valley that wouldn't card him, the sheriff's office said.

But instead of going to a store, Parit drove to Mission Valley Park, locked the car doors and began to assault the woman, court documents said. The woman tried to fight Parit off, at one point biting his tongue, but he became violent and struck her until she lost consciousness.

Parit dropped the victim off at a 7-Eleven, 177 E. Second Ave., in Spokane, where she was helped by several people, court documents said. She sought treatment at Deaconess Hospital, where deputies later spoke with her and collected a sexual assault kit.

About a week later, Spokane Valley detectives began investigating a similar call about a woman who said she met Parit late at night at the 7-Eleven where the first victim was dropped off, documents show.

The two both used drugs before going to a residence at 12908 E. Second Lane in Spokane Valley, according to court documents. The woman said she did not want to go inside and have sex. However, Parit promised her food, clothing and a shower, which she accepted.

At one point, Parit began to sexually assault the woman. When she refused his advances, he began to hit her, choke her and prevent her from leaving, threatening to kill her if she screamed.

Story continues

The woman eventually escaped from the residence naked, screamed for help and was assisted by a resident a couple blocks away. Deputies located Parit nearby and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment with threats to kill and unlawful imprisonment. However, Parit was released from jail.

Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit detectives were able to link the two sexual assaults with DNA evidence and identified Parit as the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

Additionally, Parit was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, an additional count of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with additional information about Parit to contact Spokane Valley Detective B. Schmidt at (509) 477-3200 and reference No. 22-10043303.

Parit's next court appearance is on April 11.