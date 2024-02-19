Suspect in UCCS double homicide is in custody, says CSPD

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the deaths of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, two young adults who were killed the morning of Friday, Feb. 16 at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS).

UCCS double homicide victims identified

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released an update on Monday, Feb. 19, saying that a suspect was in custody and the investigation is ongoing. CSPD reiterated that this was an isolated incident between people who knew one another and was not a random attack on the university or any of its other students.

More details about the suspect and charges will be provided at a later time, said CSPD.

