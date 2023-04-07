Suspect in UI spring break death has criminal history

Apr. 7—One of the people arrested in connection to the recent death of a University of Idaho student in Centralia, Wash., has an extensive criminal history in Whitman County.

Tacoma man Demetrius Robinson, 36, was arrested along with 22-year-old Moscow woman Emma Bailey on March 21 by the Centralia Police Department.

They were each booked into Lewis County Jail on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Robinson and Bailey are accused of providing illegal drugs to a 22-year-old male later identified as UI junior Caden Young. Young was found dead by a friend in a Centralia apartment.

According to a Centralia Police Department news release, a preliminary investigation revealed information that illegal drug use was involved in his death.

According to Lewis County, Robinson and Bailey remain in jail on a $100,000 bond.

They entered a non-guilty plea during a March 30 arraignment hearing. A trial is scheduled for May 15.

This is not Robinson's first time in jail. According to Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy, Robinson has been involved in a number of Whitman County cases the past six years.

Most notably, he committed second-degree assault in 2018 in Pullman and was sentenced to 15 months in prison. He was investigated for a possible charge of second degree rape in September 2020. At the alleged victim's request, no charge was filed, Tracy said.

He was arrested in March 2021 in Pullman for suspicion of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, and with assaulting his companion at the time.

Tracy stated that the evidence in the drug case turned out to be unusable in court due to problems with the search of a hotel room, and that charge of possession was dismissed. The assault case resulted in Robinson pleading guilty in August 2021 to fourth degree assault and to harassment. His sentence for that was 151 days in jail.

Robinson had five misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license in 2017, for which he was sentenced to five days in jail following a plea deal.

He was charged with driving with a suspended license and driving without a valid ID in February. He did not show up for court and there is an arrest warrant out for Robinson in that case, Tracy said.

According to UI, Young was majoring in journalism in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. He was also a past president of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.