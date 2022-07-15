Suspect in unintentional shooting of boy was fiancee of his dad, Pembroke Pines police say

The Pembroke Pines woman who fatally shot a minor last month was the fiancee of the boy’s father, police records show.

Francy Marcos, 24, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm. She was released on $15,000 bond.

Police reports show that Marcos was waving the gun around, pointed it at her fiance’s son, and shot him, thinking the gun was unloaded.

The boy, Achilles Lopez, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, but was pronounced dead at 7:08 that evening, June 11.

Around 6:30 p.m. on June 11, police responded to a 911 call from Marcos, asking police to come help, with her fiance Stephan Lopez yelling in the background.

On the phone Marcos told the operator that she had accidentally shot Achilles in the middle of the chest.

Lopez, his children, a friend of Achilles’ and Marcos had planned to go dinner that night. Lopez was in the hot tub, and one of the kids was in the car waiting. As Marcos and the other two kids were getting ready to leave, Marcos grabbed Lopez’s gun and began messing with it, at one point removing the magazine.

Police reports say that at least one of the kids told Marcos to be careful with the gun, and moved away from Marcos out of fear.

One of the kids started walking to the car to get away from Marcos when he heard the gunshot. When he ran back in the house, he saw Achilles holding his chest, bleeding, and Marcos panicking.

When Marcos reenacted what happened for Pembroke Pines police, documents stated that she was only two or three feet away from where Archilles would have been.

“It is still our belief that the firearm was discharged unintentionally due to negligence,” said Officer Amanda Conwell of Pembroke Pines Police in an interview for a previous Herald article on the shooting.