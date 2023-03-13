Suspect in Uniontown bar murder ‘armed and dangerous,’ says official who’s trying to shutter bar

Officials say the man who is responsible for shooting and killing a man inside a Uniontown bar after an argument last week should be considered armed and dangerous.

Daryl Truley Jr., 32, is wanted for criminal homicide, aggravated assault and gun-related charges in connection to the shooting death of Darrell Gregg, 32.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said Truley and Gregg argued before Gregg was shot.

Tommy Stargell Jr., 28, was also killed. Bower said Stargell was trying to break up the fight when he was shot.

Bower said state police, Uniontown police and his office have been working on the double homicide. At one point last week, police thought a second shooter could be involved, but Bower said during a news conference Monday that law enforcement is looking for Truley.

He also said he will be in court Tuesday to try to shut down the scene of the shooting — the Sails Inn, which he called a “nuisance bar.” Bower held up a thick stack of papers and said it was the complaint against the bar, which he said is 235 pages long and includes 74 incidents involving police.

“This establishment has been a nuisance for quite a long time,” said Bower, who added he’s going before a judge to get a temporary injunction to close down the bar until a permanent injunction can be put in place. “This is not the first time there has been violence up at this bar. We are taking a very aggressive approach to that.”

