Suspect in University of Idaho killings waives extradition, but return time not known

The 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death waived his right to extradition Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris said during a news conference.

Bryan Kohbeger, a Ph.D. student studying criminal justice and criminology at the Pullman university, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police at about 1:45 a.m. Friday at a home in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County, roughly two hours from New York City.

Kohbeger faces four counts of first-degree murder in Idaho in the deaths of University of Idaho seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Kohbeger will remain at the Monroe County Correctional Facility until he’s extradited to Idaho. A court order grants up to 10 days for Kohberger to be transported, Paris said during the news conference.

“Arrangements are currently being made to deliver Kohberger back to Idaho,” he said.

Responding to a question about whether the suspect could be on a plane en route to Idaho by Tuesday night, Paris said that “probably was not likely.”