Suspect in University of Idaho murders makes first court appearance

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger had his first court appearance in Latah County since his extradition back to Idaho on Thursday.

The courtroom was packed Thursday morning, with not a single seat left open. The family of victim Kaylee Goncalves were among the crowd. Kohberger is now charged with their daughter’s murder.

“It’s obviously an emotional time for the family seeing the defendant for the first time,” said family attorney Shannon Gray. “This is the beginning of the criminal justice system and the family will be here for the long haul.”

Roughly a half hour before Kohberger entered the courtroom, an affidavit was unsealed. Idaho state law prohibited the release of that document until Kohberger was back in Latah County.

Within its 19 pages is the evidence collected by authorities that contributed to his arrest. Local, state and federal authorities compiled surveillance footage, phone records, witness testimony and DNA evidence that linked Kohberger to the crime.

