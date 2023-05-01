Suspect used bomb to blow up Bank of America ATM, Georgia cops say. Arrest made

A person accused of blowing up a bank ATM and making off with “a large amount” of cash has been arrested, police in Georgia say.

The arrest happened Saturday, April 29, in Decatur, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

That morning, officers arrived at a home to carry out a search warrant related to an ATM robbery at North DeKalb Mall that happened a month earlier, Decaturish.com reported.

Someone used a pipe bomb to blow up the ATM on March 29 and ran off with the cash, police said in a news release. The location is a Bank of America drive-thru, Google Maps shows.

No injuries were reported.

“Through our investigation, a suspect was identified and taken into custody this morning,” authorities said. The suspect’s name and charges weren’t released.

During the arrest, officers said they found “several improvised explosives,” according to a Facebook post. Additional information wasn’t available.

Authorities said the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Homeland Security helped in the investigation.

Decatur is less than 10 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

