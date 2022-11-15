Suspect uses deputy’s radio to call for backup in her own arrest, Virginia cops say

A helpful suspect flagged down a sheriff’s deputy to confess she was “really high,” then used the deputy’s radio to call for backup, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

It happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Little Falls area, and began with a 911 call about “a woman in the roadway waving her arms,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Little Falls is about 60 miles north of Richmond.

Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to the intersection and reports she was “quickly approached” by a woman who wanted to know “if she was a real officer,” officials said.

“Deputy Pitts was in fact a real officer and inquired as to what was happening. The woman responded saying all she knew was that she was really high,” the sheriff’s office said.

“As Deputy Pitts conversed with (her) near the road, a vehicle started to drive past them. As the vehicle did, (the suspect) grabbed onto the passenger door attempting to gain access into the vehicle while screaming.”

Pitts then decided to make an arrest. However, a struggle erupted when Pitts tried putting the 20-year-old woman in handcuffs, officials said.

“At one point during the struggle, (the suspect) activated Deputy Pitts’ radio to ask for more deputies,” officials said.

“During the incident, (she) nearly pushed herself and Deputy Pitts into the roadway. Luckily, no one was hurt.”

The woman was eventually put in handcuffs and taken to jail. However, she “refused to cooperate during a bond hearing,” the sheriff’s office said.

“She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail pending her ability to participate in a bond hearing,” officials said.

The woman was “charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice,” officials said.

