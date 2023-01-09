Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed

A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several pounds of marijuana inside a stolen truck.

Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System.

The stolen truck was found just minutes later, parked at the Seminole Hills apartment complex.

A woman was spotted walking away from the truck. When approached by officers, Marissa Wagoner gave a false name and said she borrowed a truck from a friend.

Wagoner also said that anything inside the truck did not belong to her.

During her arrest, officers learned that Wagoner had tried to give them her mother’s name.

Wagoner faces multiple charges, including false impersonation after former conviction of a felony, possession of a stolen vehicle after former conviction of a felony, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.