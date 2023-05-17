Suspect uses ride-share app for pickup while surrounded by officers, Wichita police say

A person who tried to break into Dollar General in south Wichita used a ride-share app to pick him up while he hid from officers, Wichita police said.

Alejandro Avalos, 21, and Hilario Moran, 18, both of Wichita were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of burglary, interference with police and criminal damage to property.

Police said the arrests stem from a Dollar General alarm that went off when glass on the building was broken. Police responded to the alarm around 4 a.m. at the Dollar General at 1475 W. 31st Street South, which is near Seneca.

Arriving officers searched for the suspects.

Police said that after a foot pursuit, Moran was taken into custody at 30th and Martinson, about one-fifth mile from the store. Police also set up a perimeter to contain the second person.

“While Avalos was hiding in the perimeter, he called for a ride-share app to pick him up,” police said in a news release. “Officers noticed the vehicle in the 3100 block of South Fern they then witnessed Avalos enter the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, and Avalos was taken into custody without incident.”