Suspect in Van Wert killing nabbed in Florida

Nov. 8—VAN WERT — Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle reports the U.S. Marshal Service has located a suspect in the Sept. 30 death of Van Wert resident Roy Watts.

Larry Andrus Jr. has been apprehended at a bus station in Dade County, Florida, and will be transported to the Van Wert County jail in the near future, Weigle said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Watts, 54, was discovered deceased following an incident at his residence on South Vine Street in Van Wert. The death was initially deemed "suspicious" and an autopsy performed by the Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled Watts' death was the result of a homicide.

A subsequent investigation led police to believe that Andrus, 48, may have contributed to Watts' death. A grand jury has returned indictments against the Van Wert resident for murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, strangulation and felonious assault.