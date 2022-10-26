Suspect in Vanessa Marcotte slaying pleads guilty to second-degree murder

WORCESTER - The man charged in the 2016 slaying of Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz was initially charged with first-degree murder, but agreed to a lesser charge during an appearance in Superior Court Wednesday. Besides second-degree murder, he pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Marcotte, 27, a popular Google employee, was killed while out for a run in her hometown in August 2016.

Colon-Ortiz, 36, who had worked in the area where the body was found, was arrested in April 2017.

The two charges come with a sentence of 45 years before he is eligible for parole.

Wednesday’s change of plea hearing comes less than two months before Colon-Ortiz was slated for a trial. The Office of District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr said the plea spares the Marcotte family the need to listen to details of Vanessa's death during a trial.

"We know nothing can bring Vanessa back, but we know, through the meticulous work of the prosecutors and investigators, justice will be served, and the plea allows Vanessa's family to move on from this tragedy," Early said in a statement after the proceeding.

“We are thankful and gratified the legal process has accomplished what we always wished for, that this man will now be in a place where he can’t hurt anyone else like the way he hurt Vanessa,” the Marcotte family said. “To honor and remember Vanessa, we will continue to educate and protect women through the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation."

The possibility of a plea change hearing was not discussed at the last status hearing in the case Aug. 18.

At that hearing, lawyers for Colon-Ortiz asked the trial be delayed for scheduling reasons, but Judge Janet Kenton-Walker denied the request, noting the family did not want any further delays.

Members of Marcotte’s family have been awaiting justice since the Aug. 7, 2016, discovery of her partially nude and disrobed body in the woods off Brooks Station Road in Princeton.

She had been visiting her mother from New York City, and was out for some exercise at the time she was killed.

She was reported missing after she did not return, and was found around 8 p.m. about a half a mile from her mother’s home.

Parts of Marcotte’s body had been burned, and she appeared to have fought her attacker. While DNA from her body eventually matched Colon-Ortiz, the road to that match was a long one.

As the case received coverage in national and international outlets, townspeople in Princeton were warned to be on alert by authorities since it was not yet known whether the attack was random.

It would be eight months before Colon-Ortiz was arrested following an extensive investigation that authorities have said resulted from a combination of old-school detective work and forensics.

Authorities were able to retrieve DNA from the suspected killer underneath Marcotte’s fingernails, and learned from advanced profiling that the suspect was likely to be a Hispanic man of about 30.

A witness traveling to church had seen a dark SUV parked on Brooks Station Road around the same time Marcotte disappeared, and state police began collecting DNA samples of Hispanic men who drove such SUVs.

Police collected more than 300 samples voluntarily without a match before Trooper Robert Parr reported seeing Colon-Ortiz driving a Ford Escape at an intersection in Worcester’s Main South.

Parr reported writing the license plate number of the Escape - which was the model the witness had estimated he saw - on his hand.

He and other troopers then visited Colon-Ortiz’ Worcester home at 68 Woodland St., Apt. 1, where they collected a DNA sample from him that matched the evidence.

“We got him,” Early declared at an April 15, 2017, press conference announcing the man’s arrest.

Early, in addition to thanking the detectives who worked the case, thanked Marcotte.

"It was through her determined fight and her efforts that we obtained the DNA of her killer," he said.

Authorities have also said that cellphone location information linked Colon-Ortiz - a married father of three who made package deliveries in the Princeton area - to town that day, and that his credit card was used to buy $5 of gas from a nearby station that afternoon.

Gasoline was found on some of the clothing, including a hairpin, that investigators had found on Marcotte.

Other clothing she had been wearing had not been recovered as of September 2017.

Prosecutors on Oct. 14 of this year indicted Colon-Ortiz on an added charge of unarmed robbery. The indictment accuses him of taking the “personal property” of Marcotte, but does not offer further detail.

The lengthiest court battle preceding Colon-Ortiz’ plea was over the DNA evidence, which his lawyers tried to have thrown out of the case on allegations of translation errors at the time the sample was collected.

Colon-Ortiz’ lawyers, during an evidentiary hearing in summer 2021, alleged that a faulty Spanish state police consent form coupled with poor translation from an underqualified trooper rendered the form the man signed meaningless.

Kenton-Walker, while agreeing the form was poorly translated, ruled that it, along with police testimony regarding the conversation, was enough to pass legal muster.

In the years since Marcotte’s death, family and friends have sought to honor her memory by addressing violence against women.

The Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, established by her best friend and her cousin, offers programs to help boys avoid future negative behaviors, mentorship programs for girls, self-defense classes for women and financial support for domestic violence organizations.

The foundation’s motto is: “Fighting for a world where women live boldly and fearlessly.”

Marcotte has been recalled by family and friends as a compassionate, driven person who centered others.

“Countless hours were quietly spent helping at a food bank, tutoring and mentoring high school students, supporting Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital, and planting community gardens in the inner city,” the foundation notes. “Vanessa always found time to embrace the spirit of giving back.”

A Leominster native, Marcotte graduated from Bancroft School in Worcester, and graduated with honors from Boston University in 2011.

Her cousin, Caroline Tocci, recalled her in 2017 as a stylish, fun person who managed to balance a serious job with giving back to others, spending time with friends and reflecting on life.

“I had to pinch myself and be like, 'How is she real?'" Tocci said. “She lived life fully."

