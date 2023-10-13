Suspect vehicle in Philadelphia police officer killing found torched in South Brunswick

South Brunswick police said they are working with their fellow officers in Philadelphia after a vehicle found on fire early Friday morning off Route 32 in the township was connected to the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia officer just two hours earlier.

South Brunswick police said the vehicle fire was discovered at about 1 a.m. Friday.

An investigation by the South Brunswick Fire Marshal's Office and detectives connected the case to the officer's slaying, according to the police department, with a dozen officers working on the case throughout the day with the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Philadelphia police said the car will be returned to the city for processing.

The car had been reported stolen a week ago in South Philadelphia. A tracking device on the car was found on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

South Brunswick police assured residents there is no local safety concern, but anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rick Delucia at 732-329-4646.

Philadelphia Police Interim Commissioner John M. Stanford has announced a $148,500 reward for information. Tips can be called to 215-686-TIPS.

This video shows at least one suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of two Philadelphia Police officers. It also shows the vehicle that the suspect(s) used to drop off a shooting victim at @ChildrensPhila. Call or Text 215-686-TIPS(8477) with info. Reward up to $148,000 pic.twitter.com/MWEzUB6Hcs — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) October 13, 2023

The police officer, identified as Richard Mendez, was shot and killed and a second officer, identified as Raul Ortiz, 60, was wounded when they confronted people breaking into a car at Philadelphia International Airport

Stanford said at a press conference the officers were arriving at work and were parked in the garage shortly after 11 p.m. when they saw several people breaking into a vehicle in the parking garage area.

As the officers approached, “the suspects opened fire,” hitting one officer several times in the upper body and the other in the arm, Stanford said.

Mendez died shortly after 11:30 p.m. at a hospital. The officer, who was three weeks short of 23 years with the department, was married and had one child.

Police said suspects in the shooting fled in a stolen Dodge Durango, which was being sought. The same model of car dropped off an 18-year-old man at the hospital. He had two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead there. The shooting victim was identified later as Jesus Herman Madera-Duran, of Camden.

The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily closed during the initial investigation but later reopened.

Stanford noted that the shooting came only a week after three officers were shot and wounded while responding to a call.

“A numb, numb moment for us, to again encounter something like this,” he said. “We just had three officers shot last week. And then this tonight, so you can imagine what we feel. We can imagine what this department is going through. And quite frankly, how the city should be feeling.”

This article contains material from the Associated Press

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Philadelphia police officer shooting: Suspect vehicle found in NJ