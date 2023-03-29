Suspect in Vermillion County officer-involved shooting arrested, faces attempted murder charge

Mar. 29—An Urbana, Illinois, man has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a Feb. 24 incident that resulted in the suspect and a Vermillion County sheriff's deputy being shot, according to Indiana State Police Putnamville Post.

Justin T. Henry, 46, was released from an Indianapolis hospital Monday and was then taken into custody by the Indiana State Police.

Henry was booked into the Vermillion County Jail where he is being held without bond until an initial hearing.

No further information will be released, according to a state police news release.

The officer-involved shooting took place near Dana, Indiana.

At around 7 p.m. Feb. 24, a pursuit entered into Indiana from Danville.

Officers with the Danville Police Department attempted to stop a passenger vehicle due to a traffic violation. The passenger vehicle disregarded the emergency lights, not stopping for the officers, and a pursuit ensued.

Danville officers requested information on the license plate of the pursued vehicle and discovered the owner, Henry, was wanted for attempted murder.

The pursuit entered Vermillion County on Indiana 32 traveling south on Indiana 63 into the town of Newport.

It continued onto several county roads leading to Indiana 71, until the pursued vehicle became disabled and came to a stop at a residence near Dana.

Once the pursued vehicle came to a stop, the driver stepped out and opened fire at the officers. Deputy Joey Wilson, a five-year veteran with the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, was struck and injured.

The suspect, Henry, ran east toward the residence's barns, jumping over a fence, evading the police. Officers set up a perimeter around the area. Suddenly, a farm truck came driving out through closed barn doors toward the officers. Officers fired at the oncoming truck, striking Henry.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene and Henry was taken to an Indianapolis hospital by air ambulance.

Deputy Wilson was shot in the leg and foot and required surgery.

Henry had an active warrant for his arrest for attempted murder that was issued on Feb. 7 out of Champaign County, Illinois.

