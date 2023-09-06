Suspect, victim identified after deadly shooting in Orange County

A 28-year-old Brea man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at an apartment complex late last month in Orange County, authorities announced on Tuesday.

On August 30, officers with the Brea Police Department responded to the Raintree Apartments, located at 650 N. Tamarack Avenue, near Brea Boulevard and Lambert Road, just before 8 p.m. on reports of multiple shots fired, officials said.

At the scene, police located 21-year-old Brea resident Logan Kahmar, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the fatal incident, detectives identified Sidney Clarke as a suspect in the shooting.

“On August 31st, Clarke was located by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and detained,” according to a Brea PD news release. “Brea detectives took custody of Clarke and found additional evidence that linked Clarke to Kahmar’s murder.”

Authorities did not provide any information about a possible motive for the shooting.

Brea fatal shooting investigation

The 28-year-old was booked at the Brea Police Department Jail and later Orange County Jail, where he was charged with murder. His bail was set at $1 million.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office filed a felony complaint on Sept. 5, charging Clarke with Kahmar’s murder with an enhancement for the discharge of a firearm “causing great bodily injury or death.”

Clarke is currently ineligible for bail, authorities added.

