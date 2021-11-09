Suspect, victim identified in weekend stabbing

Nov. 8—Palestine police have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Ty Hughes, 24, of Palestine, is charged with the murder of Kenneth Armstrong, 31 of Elkhart. He is being held a $250,000 bond. Chief Mark Harcrow said based on witness statements, Hughes and Armstrong were acquaintances and the incident occurred at the Hughes' home.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family in this unfortunate loss," Harcrow said. "I commend the work of the officers in quickly locating the suspect and conducting a thorough investigation."

According to Harcrow, just after 11 a.m. Nov. 6, officers responded to the 1000 block of Howard St. after a caller reported a man lying in the road. Officers found him with a stab wound to the torso.

When Harcrow arrived on scene he identified the victim as Armstrong.

EMS responded, however, the victim was later pronounced dead at the location of the incident by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.

When Cpl. Aston Rodriguez arrived on scene, he located and detained Hughes near a home in the 1000 block of Howard St. After further investigation, Hughes was placed under arrest for murder and was transported to the Anderson County jail.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene.