Suspect, victim in Lexington murder were arguing over car wreck before shooting, cop says

The suspect and the victim in one of Lexington’s latest homicides were arguing over a car wreck prior to the fatal shooting, according to testimony from a detective.

New details surrounding the case were discussed in a preliminary hearing for Jerry Price, 39, Friday. Price faces a murder charge in the killing of Ricky Williams, 40, in a parking lot on Versailles Road Sunday.

Judge Melissa Murphy ultimately determined there was probable cause in Price’s case and sent it to a grand jury.

According to Det. Jordan Tyree, police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Versailles Road just after midnight May 1 for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found Williams dead, lying facedown on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Price also was at the scene after being detained by security personnel for Swahili Elks Lodge, which is located across the street from the crime scene, according to Tyree. Police arrested Price and took him in for questioning.

Witnesses told police that the incident began when Price and Williams were involved in a minor collision. Tyree said the two pulled into a parking lot to discuss the wreck and the discussion turned into a verbal altercation.

During the altercation was when Price shot Williams. Tyree said more than six shots were fired.

“Mr. Price’s wife got in between them. Mr. Williams then turns to walk away. As his back was turned, Mr. Price produced a firearm and shot Mr. Williams,” Tyree said. “Mr. Williams then tried to run away. Mr. Price then followed him, still shooting at him and ultimately kills Mr. Williams.”

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, according to Tyree. The footage also shows Price pacing back and forth in the parking lot with a gun in his hand before being detained by motel security.

Tyree said Price was cooperative with motel security on scene but did not give a statement at headquarters. An arrest citation said alcohol was involved during the incident.

Multiple witnesses, including Price’s wife, gave statements to the police, according to Tyree.

The weapon used during the shooting was located at the scene.