Suspect, victim named in fatal shooting Thursday

Mar. 5—The Morgantown Police Department has released additional information on a fatal shooting Thursday evening at an apartment in Morgantown.

According to a press release, officers from MPD were dispatched to a domestic dispute at 18 Vangilder St., at the Skyline Apartment complex in Morgantown, shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. While en route, officers were notified that shots had been fired and a male victim had been shot.

Once on scene, officers saw Matthew Vaughn, 32, of Charleston, who had a gunshot wound to his upper torso /shoulder area.

Emergency medical personnel on scene provided treatment to the victim, but Vaughn succumbed to the gunshot wound and was pronounced dead while on scene, the release stated.

The suspect in the shooting was identified on scene as Tracy Lynn Hamby, 47, of Beckley. According to the criminal complaint, a firearm was located at the residence and collected as evidence. Hamby later admitted to shooting Vaughn with the firearm.

Hamby was arrested and has been charged with second degree murder. She was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court Friday morning. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 16.

Hamby is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

