The suspect and victim in a Wednesday shooting death in Friendship Township were identified by the Emmet County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

On Friday, Aug. 12, the Emmet County Prosecutors Office issued a three-count felony warrant on Heather Lee Mogg, age 48, Harbor Springs, for allegedly causing the death of Jonathon Tippett, age 50, Harbor Springs.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 10 when CCE Central Dispatch received a call from a woman who stated she had just shot her boyfriend at approximately 8:58 p.m.

Officers then responded to a residence on State Road near Middle Village Road in Friendship Township, and confronted the alleged caller who was holding a firearm. Deputies located a man who had been shot and was deceased.

Mogg was charged with two felony counts. Count one is for second degree homicide-murder. Count two is for weapons–felony firearm. Mogg was also charged on a third misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm under the influence.

Mogg was arraigned on these charges on Friday, Aug. 12 in 90th District Court and her bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Suspect and victim named in Wednesday shooting in Friendship Township