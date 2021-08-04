The suspect and victim of the Pentagon Metro station attack have been identified

Law enforcement officials have identified 27-year-old Austin William Lanz from Georgia as the suspect in Tuesday's violent attack at a transit station outside the Pentagon, CNN reports.

Driving the news: The Pentagon Force Protection Agency earlier Wednesday identified the officer that was killed during the incident as George Gonzalez. He was stabbed and shot by Lanz, per CNN.

Gonzalez was an Army veteran and earned the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq.

He joined the PFPA as a police officer in 2018. He was promoted twice and reached the rank of senior officer in 2020.

What they're saying: "Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others. As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger," the PFPA said.

Details: The suspect, Lanz, enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps for less than a month between October and November 2012, but never earned the title, a Marine Corps spokesperson told CNN.

He was arrested in April on charges of criminal trespassing, burglary, two counts of aggravated battery on a police officer, terrorist threats, rioting in a penal institution and obstructing law enforcement.

He was released on a $30,000 bond in May and was required to not possess any firearms.

