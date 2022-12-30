Suspect, victims identified in El Paso County murder-suicide

Dec. 29—The suspect and two victims who died after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement earlier this month in an unincorporated El Paso County neighborhood have been identified, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received a call just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 for shots fired inside a residence in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive, located in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs. Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Deputies and members of the Tactical Support Group, including negotiations, medical and bomb squad units, arrived and confirmed that Wilmer Soto, 33, was barricaded inside the home.

Subsequent communication attempts were unsuccessful, the Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 12:30 p.m., SWAT members found Soto and two women, identified as 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson and 26-year-old Autumn Kirkpatrick, deceased inside the home. Soto had a "domestic relationship" with one of the victims, officials said.

The county coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.