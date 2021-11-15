Suspect and victims of Saturday shooting spree in East Baltimore identified, but many questions remain

Two days after police say a gunman shot two men, then burst into an East Baltimore barber shop and gunned down a barber, few details have emerged about the victims, the suspect or the off-duty police officer getting a haircut who drew his weapon, opened fire and ended the killing spree.

Relatives and friends of the victims said Monday they were too distraught to speak, or too nervous because they still don’t know what led to the series of shootings that left one injured and three dead, including suspect Carlos Ortega.

Police have identified Ortega, 38, as the man who fatally shot barber Rafael Jeffers, 33, in the 5700 block of O’Donnell St. in the Medford neighborhood. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two shootings earlier that day that left Javier Villegas Cotto, 44, dead in the 4600 block of Eastern Ave., near Greektown and another person critically injured.

Police spokeswoman Det. Chakia Fennoy said Monday that investigators are still trying to determine a motive linking the three shootings. Fennoy said the department would not immediately release the officer’s name. The officer was not injured.

At the Bladi Style barber shop on O’Donnell St. Monday afternoon, two woman and others surveyed the store, where rubber gloves and other items were strewn across the floor of the otherwise quiet and darkened shop.

The squat gray brick building sits just east of Interstate 95, and across from the grassy Mount Carmel Cemetery. A woman who identified herself as Jeffers’ wife declined to comment, but said that her husband “was a good person.”

At the Xtreme Auto Repair shop, just behind the barber shop, one mechanic said he was relieved he had already gone home before the shooting. Across the street, a TV news crew waited, occasionally filming the front of the shop.

The off-duty Baltimore police sergeant was getting a haircut from another barber at about 3:16 p.m., Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said after the incident. The officer, who was armed while off duty and in plain clothes, responded quickly “and with great bravery produced his firearm” and fatally shot Ortega, Harrison said.

Harrison said detectives linked the shooting to the two earlier incidents, but he declined to elaborate on the possible connection between them.

“We’re processing three different scenes in three parts of the city,” the commissioner said. “While this perpetrator has expired from his injuries, we will still need answers to these questions.”

One victim was is in critical condition from a shooting that occurred around 2 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Oliver St. in the Armistead Gardens neighborhood, about two miles away from the barber shop, police said. Police believe that shooting followed an argument.

Baltimore Sun reporters Jeff Barker, Stephanie García, Mary Carole McCauley and McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.