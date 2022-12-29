Suspect in Visalia homicide fled to Mexico. Police say 2 who helped him in custody

A man and a woman who allegedly helped a homicide suspect escape to Mexico after a Visalia bar security guard was gunned down are now in custody themselves, police said Wednesday.

The shooting suspect was identified as Angel Cazares, 22. Maria Bautista and Mario Bustos were named as accessories to homicide and have been booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility.

The guard, David Luna, 41, was shot to death Dec. 8 at the Green Olive bar while trying to break up a fight, according to police.

On Dec. 20, police released photos of three people they believed were connected to the shooting. They also learned the three, including Cazares, were in Lodi, and sought help from Lodi police in arresting them. But hours after the release of the homicide update, Bautista and Bustos allegedly assisted Cazares’ flight.

A police spokesman also said two of the other men whose photos were released Dec. 20 are not in fact suspects, but witnesses.

Anyone with information about Cazares’ location is asked to call detective Daniel McBride at 559-713-4211.