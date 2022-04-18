Suspect in Wagener murder extradited to Aiken County from Florida

Apr. 18—A man charged in a Wagener murder was extradited to Aiken County following his arrest in Florida on Jan. 7.

Robert Gene Payne II, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the Oct. 2, 2021 murder of a Trenton man in Wagener.

"Acting on a tip, agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Gene Payne II," according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Payne was being held in Duval County Jail pending his extradition to Aiken County.

The murder

On the morning of Oct. 2, 38-year-old Clifton Tyler was shot and killed at his home on the 3000 block of Wagener Road in Wagener, according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

When police entered the residence, they "found the victim on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound [redacted]," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound, according to the release.

Payne was last seen driving away from the Wagener Road location where deputies found the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to Tyler's death and was arrested in Florida on Jan. 7.