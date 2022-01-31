Suspect waives preliminary hearing in Cassidy Rainwater case; another has his pushed back

After some delays, James Phelps and Timothy Norton — the two men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater — were set to appear for their preliminary hearings this week. However, hearings for both men have since been canceled or waived.

According to online court records, Norton has waived his preliminary hearing, which would have determined if the state had enough evidence to go to trial court. Norton is still scheduled to have a court appearance on Wednesday, via webcam.

Phelps was scheduled to appear on Friday, but court records indicate his next appearance has been pushed back to Feb. 18 to determine next steps in the case.

More: Murder charges filed, gruesome details released in Cassidy Rainwater case

Phelps and Norton are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with a corpse for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Cassidy Rainwater, a Dallas County woman who was first reported missing in July.

In September, Phelps and Norton were arrested for kidnapping, after photos of Rainwater in a cage were sent to the FBI. Murder charges were tacked on in November after DNA results came back confirming remains found on Phelps’ property were Rainwater’s. The two suspects have both been held in jail without bond since they were first arrested.

More: Home of man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns down as he sits in jail

According to court documents, part of Rainwater’s remains were found in a freezer with the date “7-24” written on them, and her bones were found elsewhere on Phelps' property, which burned down in a fire after his arrest, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Photos sent to the FBI also show Rainwater being held in a cage and strung up on a gantry crane, eviscerated and dismembered, according to court documents.

Attorneys for Norton and Phelps could not be reached for comment by press time.

More: Murder charges filed, gruesome details released in Cassidy Rainwater case

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Hearing rescheduled in Cassidy Rainwater case; preliminary hearing waived