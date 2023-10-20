Suspect in Wall crime spree, facing similar charges in Brick Township

BRICK - A Newark man charged in connection to a crime spree in neighboring Wall has been charged with waging one here too, according to Police Chief David Forrester.

Ahmad Singletary, 24, is a suspect in multiple burglaries of homes and motor vehicles in late September, the same time he is alleged to have engaged in similar criminal activity in Wall, according to police.

He is charged with attempted armed burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, 13 counts of burglary and six counts of theft in crimes that took place between Sept. 15 and Sept. 25, the police said.

The attempted armed burglary took place on Sept. 15 at a home on Royal Drive, police said in a statement.

Detectives from the Brick Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit, led by Detective Brian Farnkopf, identified Singletary as the suspect in all of the cases.

A warrant was issued for Singletary’s arrest and he was taken into custody in Newark, while in possession of the stolen vehicle from Brick, police said.

The investigation in Brick is still ongoing and police are attempting to identify two other suspects in the case.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call the Brick Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-262-1120.

In Wall, Singletary has been charged with 15 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, three counts of burglary to a residence, seven counts of conspiracy to commit motor vehicle burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a residential burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft. In addition to those crimes, Singletary was also charged in Wall with disorderly persons offenses that include: two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft and one count of criminal mischief. The incidents took place about the same time as the incidents in Brick, police said.

If convicted on all counts, Singletary could spend the rest of his life in state prison.

