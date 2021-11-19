Suspect wanted in 4 counties arrested in stolen vehicle

Nov. 18—A Knox County man wanted by police in four counties added a fifth county to the list when he fled from Cumberland County law enforcement officers, allegedly driving a vehicle reported stolen in Nashville.

Tyler Benjamin Christian, 29, 5504 Newberry Rd., Knoxville, is charged here with theft of property (in possession) of $1,000 to $10,000, felony evading arrest and driving o a revoked license.

Christian is wanted by authorities in Blount, Davidson, Loudon and Knox counties.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Dustin Hensley observed a man walking quickly to a vehicle parked at the Speedway convenience store off Genesis Rd.

Hensley ran a license plate check, which showed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Nashville.

Hensley attempted to stop the driver on Interstate 40 eastbound near the 325 mile marker. The driver accelerated and fled, reaching speeds up to 120 mph.

Traffic was light at that time of night, and the pursuit continued until the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Westel exit and wrecked in the median of the interstate.

The driver then fled on foot for about 100 yards before surrendering to police, according to Hensley's report.

Christian was placed under $42,500 bond and is to appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

