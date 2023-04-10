Suspect wanted in 'acidic liquid' attack on woman in Mililani

Apr. 9—CrimeStoppers and Honolulu Police Department are requesting the public's help in identifying a male suspect who is wanted for second-degree attempted murder in Mililani.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday, an armed suspect approached a 20-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Mililani 24-Hour Fitness. The unknown male shot at the woman and burned her with an "unknown acidic liquid" that he threw at her then fled the scene.

The man is described to be in his 20s, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs between 140 and 160 pounds, and has an average build with a tan complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, camouflage shorts and a white mask.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the victim suffered second-degree burns on several parts of her body and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.