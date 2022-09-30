Suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting elderly woman with dementia in Boston Rose Garden

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an elderly woman in a Boston park on September 18.

Police say they responded to the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park in the area of 363 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a robbery and assault and battery.

Officers on scene spoke with the elderly victim who had a visible welt on her forehead, according to police. Staff on scene told police the victim also suffers from dementia.

Officials say the victim was knocked to the ground by a black female in her 40′s wearing a yellow vest, dark pants, dark sneakers, and a yellow and green Ducks baseball hat. Witnesses tell Boston Police the attack was completely unprovoked.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police.

