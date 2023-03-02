Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in Monroeville captured after tip to 911

Daronte Brown, who is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl in a Monroeville hotel room in January, is in jail after an anonymous tip was placed to 911.

State police apprehended Brown in McKeesport on Feb. 21, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for man accused of shooting teenage girl in leg last month at Monroeville hotel

Police were looking for Brown, 18, who is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related criminal charges for allegedly shooting the teen in the leg at the Monroeville Red Roof Inn on Jan. 21 after she refused to have sex with him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police searching for man accused of shooting teenage girl in Monroeville

Court documents say Brown threatened to “shoot the hotel up.”

He is in the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6.

TRENDING NOW:

3 people dead after 2 separate shootings in McKeesport; scenes not connected, police say Remains found in New Castle identified as man reported missing in 2013 ‘Someone could’ve been killed’: Man facing charges after police chase on busy Ambridge road VIDEO: New evidence presented in court against 14-year-old accused of killing teen in Carrick DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts