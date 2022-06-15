Suspect wanted after allegedly shooting into local liquor store, Memphis police say

A suspect is on the run after a shooting at a local liquor store.

The incident happened June 14 at a liquor store in the 2100 block of Lamar Avenue.

At 3:15 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a call about shots fired.

They were told an employee refused to sell beer to a man after 3 a.m.

The man then left the business and got into a white 2010 model Dodge Challenger with black stripes on the side.

MPD said the suspect then fired shots into the store.

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime, MPD said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: