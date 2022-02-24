Suspect wanted in apparent targeted Nashville killing arrested, charged with homicide

Nashville police on Thursday announced the arrest of suspect wanted in connection to an apparent targeted fatal shooting last month in the Cayce Homes neighborhood.

Homicide Unit detectives arrest 28-year-old Chason Yearby late Wednesday night on a criminal homicide charge, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

Shaquille Cotton, 28, died Jan. 24 after being shot about 4:15 p.m. n the 600 block of S. 7th Street in the Cayce Homes neighborhood.

Police said Cotton was standing on the passenger side of a silver vehicle speaking to the people inside when someone, who police later identified as Yearby, approached him from behind and shot him several times before fleeing. Cotton later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to police, detectives conducting surveillance arrested Yearby as he emerged from an apartment on Zermatt Avenue in South Nashville.

Yearby was booked into the Davidson County jail at 10:40 p.m. and remained jailed Thursday without bond.

This is a developing story.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Suspect wanted in apparent targeted Nashville killing arrested, charged